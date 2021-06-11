iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26 on June 16th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

EMXC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. 82,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

