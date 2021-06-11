iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $518,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

EZU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 3,779,288 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

