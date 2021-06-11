iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $251.84 and a 12-month high of $449.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.50.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.