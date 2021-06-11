iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,765,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,275 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,498,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.06. 278,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

