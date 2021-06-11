iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SUSL)

iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $74.00 on Friday. iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.