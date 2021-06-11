ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITMPF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 16,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

