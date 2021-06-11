Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.82. The company had a trading volume of 846,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,650. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 42.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 734.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.61.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.