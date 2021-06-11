J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,641. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

