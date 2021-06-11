J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Sells $619,647.02 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.