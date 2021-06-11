J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells $383,940.00 in Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J2 Global stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

