Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

