Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

