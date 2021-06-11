Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,062,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,433,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

