Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

BATS:JAMF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,441.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

