Jaynie M. Studenmund Acquires 4,200 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 155,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

