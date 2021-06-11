Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OCPNY opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

