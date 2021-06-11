Jefferies Financial Group Lowers J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 254.30 ($3.32) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.86. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

