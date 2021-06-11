Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA opened at €9.83 ($11.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.51. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

