Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NAPA stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

