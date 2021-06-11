Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

JFIN stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

