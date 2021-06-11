John B. Dicus Sells 14,595 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

