John Paul Hurtado Sells 12,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

