John Paul Hurtado Sells 12,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.