Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $132,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

