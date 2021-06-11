Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $164.89. 167,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.