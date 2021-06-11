Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a growth of 3,682.1% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Jones Soda stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 113,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

