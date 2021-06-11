JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,436,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.15. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

