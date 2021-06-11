JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,117,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 16.51% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $2,053,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $68,520,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,914. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

