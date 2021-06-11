JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,251,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.65. 3,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,359. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.65 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

