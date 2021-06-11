JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,015,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

