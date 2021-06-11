JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of Equinix worth $1,054,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $815.27. 4,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,692. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 180.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $724.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

