JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,617,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,904,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 184.51% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $3,509,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $60.38. 6,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $60.76.

