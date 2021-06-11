JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.52 Billion Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,515,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

APD traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

