JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 239,250 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $1,592,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $19.82 on Friday, hitting $1,394.35. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,915. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,453.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.