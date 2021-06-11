JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 593,327 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Dover worth $1,698,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.33. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

