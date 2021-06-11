JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,299,802 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $1,015,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.63. 24,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -230.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

