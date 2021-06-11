JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $23.84 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and $805,773.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00168637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00196312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.01162608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,849.33 or 0.99847399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.