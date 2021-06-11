Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

