Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of National Beverage worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $11,443,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $9,927,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 110,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

