Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 330,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

