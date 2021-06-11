K21 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517,530.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. K21 has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $517,530.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,125,630 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

