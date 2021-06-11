K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.77

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.77 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 190.20 ($2.48). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.48), with a volume of 976 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.11.

In other news, insider Tom Crawford bought 28,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £50,039.36 ($65,376.74). Also, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Insiders bought a total of 34,612 shares of company stock worth $6,203,936 over the last three months.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

