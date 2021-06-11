Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $42,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

