Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.80. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 6,508 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $792.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

