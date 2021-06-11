Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 426.52%.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46. Kaspien has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $63.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Kaspien in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

