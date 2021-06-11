Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVAL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $729,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.