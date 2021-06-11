Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

