Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Community Bank System by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CBU opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

