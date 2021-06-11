Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77.

