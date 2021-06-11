Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,566 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $74,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

