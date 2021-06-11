Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,263. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

